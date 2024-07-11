Major Injury Concerns Revealed on $90M NBA Free Agent
On July 6, Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Chicago Bulls.
It seemed like a potentially solid deal for the Chicago Bulls. Especially, because Williams is only 22 years old and fits the youth movement that Bulls are trying to accomplish. With DeMar DeRozan's departure, there's a legitimate chance for Williams to shine into a nice piece.
However, Williams had season-ending surgery on his foot due to a bone edema that kept him sidelined since January 25. One would think that Williams would be good to go for the 2024-25 NBA season with the Chicago Bulls re-signing him, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
According to a report from Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, Patrick Williams is not healed from his bone edema injury quite yet. During a recent appearance on the Bernstein & Holmes show, Mayberry revealed the potentially unfortunate news for the Chicago Bulls.
“I’ve heard that he’s still not healthy from this foot injury," Mayberry said. "And so, that does make you kind of wonder if there are some issues with his body, if he’s going to linger. Not just with injury, but any injury that comes over the lifespan of this new contract. There are some major questions that are following Patrick Williams even though he has the money.”
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most unlucky teams when it comes to injuries. The team is hoping for a fresh start after trading away DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, but if Patrick Williams is still injured, it feels like things will remain more of the same.
