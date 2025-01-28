Major update on potential Bradley Beal trade to Chicago Bulls
The expected trade that will send Jimmy Butler out of Miami has been reported to have multiple pieces. Phoenix appears to be the likely destination for the former All-Star to land, which will require them to move off of Bradley Beal to match the salaries. After landing Nick Richards earlier in a trade, Phoenix might be able to assert themselves as a real threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they can land Butler and have him fit in alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
As mentioned, Beal is expected to be in the Butler deal but complicates the process due to him having a no-trade clause. Joined by LeBron James as the only two players to have a no-trade clause in the NBA, recent reports indicate that Beal will veto a deal that would send him to a certain Eastern Conference team.
In a recent piece by Fred Katz of The Athletic, he wrote that the "Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will not waive his no-trade clause to go to the Chicago Bulls, a source familiar with the three-time All-Star’s thinking told The Athletic."
It's no surprise that Beal wouldn't want to go to Chicago, as the team appears to be making an effort to bolster their lottery chances by moving on from players like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, as mentioned in the article.
"There are destinations Beal would consider approving. As The Athletic reported last week, going to a winning team would be his first priority. However, cold-weather cities, including Chicago, are less attractive to him, the source said. If a team has a losing record and a chilly winter, it won’t be on Beal’s list. Of course, this complicates the Suns’ pursuit of Butler."
As the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches on February 6th, a potential blockbuster trade appears to be determined by Beal's decision to waive his no-trade clause. Given the reports, it appears Beal will not be ending up in Chicago anytime soon.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls