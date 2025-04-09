Massive Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls will be playing their next two games at home, which will be their final home games of the regular season. Their first opponents are the Miami Heat, who are battling for play-in seeding against the Bulls.
Wednesday night's game will be the third and final meeting of the season against the two teams, with the previous two games going in favor of the Bulls. The most recent game ended in a final score of 114-109. Chicago was able to take the lead in the final two minutes of the game after trailing for most of the game.
Josh Giddey led the way for the Bulls with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists on 60/75/83 shooting splits.
The Bulls are entering the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, and Jalen Smith.
Lonzo Ball is listed as OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is QUESTIONABLE with right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy.
Nikola Vucevic is PROBABLE with right calf soreness.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Kevin Huerter is questionable with a right cervical strain, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, and Jalen Smith is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
The Heat are entering the game with 10 players listed on their injury report: Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Alec Burks, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
Bam Adebayo is listed as AVAILABLE with a left back spasms.
Andrew Wiggins is QUESTIONABLE with right hamstring tendinopathy.
Alec Burks is available with lower back discomfort, Tyler Herro is available with a right thigh contusion, Haywood Highsmith is probable with left Achilles soreness, Nikola Jovic is out with a broken right hand, and Kevin Love is out due to personal reasons.
Duncan Robinson is available with left sacroiliac joint dysfunction, Dru Smith is out due to left Achilles surgery, and Isaiah Stevens is questionable with right foot discomfort.
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
