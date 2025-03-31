Massive Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder have won their last nine straight games, and the Chicago Bulls are heading into the Paycom Center on Monday night to put their streak to the test.
This will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Bulls fell short in their first meeting in October, ending in a final sore of 114-95, however, this is a newly rejuvenated Bulls squad compared to the start of the season.
The Bulls are coming into this game with eight players listed on the injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is DOUBTFUL with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is QUESTIONABLE with right hip soreness/injury management.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Kevin Huerter is out with injury management of a right thumb sprain, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to an illness, Emanuel Miller, and Jahmir Young are out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Thunder have eight players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, Aaron Wiggins, and Jaylin Williams.
Chet Holmgren is QUESTIONABLE with left hip injury management.
Ousmane Dieng is out with a left calf strain, Alex Ducas is out with a right quad strain, Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable with left hip soreness, Ajay Mitchell is out with surgery to his right great toe, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, Aaron Wiggins is out with left Achilles tendinitis, and Jaylin Williams is questionable with left hip tightness.
The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
