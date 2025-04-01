Massive Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are back home after a quick stop in Oklahoma, in a disappointing loss to the Thunder. Tuesday night has them right back to action as they take on the Toronto Raptors in the second night of a back-to-back.
Tuesday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Bulls currently hold the advantage 3-0 in the season series. With their most recent game ending in an overtime 125-115 victory.
The Bulls are coming into the game with nine players listed on their injury report: Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Julian Phillips, Jalen Smith, and Dalen Terry.
Josh Giddey is questionable with right hip soreness injury management.
Lonzo Ball is doubtful with a right wrist sprain.
Jevon Carter is questionable with a right acromioclavicular contustion, Ayo Dosunmu is out with leflt shoulder surgery, Kevin Huerter is questionable with a right thumb sprain, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, Julian Phillips is questionable with a right quadricep contusion, Jalen Smith is questionable with right knee soreness, and Dalen Terry is questionable with a right calf contusion.
The Raptors have six players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Ochai Agbaji, RJ Barrett, Ulrich Chomche, Gradey Dick, and Jared Rhoden.
Brandon Ingram is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Ochai Agbaji is out due to rest, RJ Barrett is also out with rest, Ulrich Chomche is out with a partial proximal MCL tear in his right knee, Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise, and Jared Rhoden is questionable with a sprained fifth MCP joint in his left hand.
The Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
