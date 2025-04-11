Massive Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls have clinched a play-in tournament berth, but now they play to see where they land in the play-in tournament. Friday night, they will be hosting the Washington Wizards.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Bulls currently hold a 2-1 advantage in the season series. Their last meeting in January ended in a 138-105 blowout in favor of Chicago. It was a close game in the first half, but the Bulls were able to build separation in the third and continue building their lead into the fourth quarter.
Nicola Vucevic had an impressive game totaling 23 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 block on 75/67/33 shooting splits.
The Bulls are coming into the game with four players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, and Jalen Smith.
Josh Giddey is AVAILABLE.
Lonzo Ball is listed as OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out due to left shoulder surgery, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, and Jalen Smith is probable with a right ankle sprain.
The Wizards are coming into the game with nine players listed on the injury report: Jordan Poole, Khris Middleton, Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon, Bilal Coulibaly, Anthony Gil, Richaun Holmes, Corey Kispert, and JT Thor.
Jordan Poole is OUT with a right elbow contusion.
Khris Middleton is OUT with a right knee contusion.
Saddiq Bey is out with left knee ACL surgery, Malcolm Brogdon is out with a left ankle sprain, Bilal Coulibaly is out with a right hamstring strain, Anthony Gil is out with a right hamstring strain, Richaun Holmes is doubtful with a right shoulder contusion, Corey Kispert is out with left thumb surgery, and JT Thor is questionable with right knee soreness.
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
