Matas Buzelis, GELO React to LaMelo Ball’s Latest Post
The Charlotte Hornets have sneakily put together an impressive roster this offseason, with a lot of their moves flying under the radar. They were able to win the NBA2K26 Summer League, proving this team has some quality young talent. In addition to an impressive draft where they selected Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Sion James, they also made some other moves.
That included resigning Tre Mann, trading Jusuf Nurkic for Collin Sexton, and signing Mason Plumlee. With an interesting situation in the Eastern Conference with several teams expected to regress, this could be the year Charlotte makes it back to the postseason. If so, a major reason will likely be the play of LaMelo Ball.
LaMelo was one of the most impressive players in the league heading into the All-Star break, with averages of 27.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. He was surprisingly not named an All-Star, but the ceiling is still bright for the almost 24-year-old Hornets star.
With his brother, Lonzo Ball, making headlines this summer with his move to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the rising popularity of brother LiAngelo 'GELO' Ball, LaMelo checked in with his 10.5 million Instagram followers in his latest post. In doing so, he drew some reactions from plenty of interesting people.
"LORD, protect my soul 🕺🏽🛸💕," LaMelo captioned his latest post on Instagram. Seeing this, people flocked to the comments with their responses.
"My son," Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis commented.
"MY DAWG❤️🔥🫠💫," brother and rapper LiAngelo 'GELO' Ball commented.
"That Gas Station lighting always hits !" LaMelo's tattoo artist, @rockrollg, replied.
"⛷️," artist Luh Tyler commented.
"'Heem'🕺🏼🛸💕," clothing company LaFrancé commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, plenty of support rained in for LaMelo on his recent post. He was recently seen this summer out at Summer League supporting the Hornets, alongside his teammate Brandon Miller, Collin Sexton, and others.
Since Ball joined the Hornets in the 2020-21 season after being the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the team has only won more than 35 games once, with that being their 43-39 record during the 2021-22 season. However, they suffered a loss in the Play-In tournament to the Atlanta Hawks, and will look to beat that record next season in the weakened East.
