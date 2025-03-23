Matas Buzelis Makes Bulls History vs Lakers
With LeBron James returning from a seven-game absence to join a full-strength Los Angeles Lakers squad on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, all eyes were on Hollywood.
What nobody expected, though, was for the Bulls to pull off an absurd upset.
The Bulls destroyed the Lakers, winning 146-115 to expose LA's weakened defense and put some of their top players in the spotlight. Standout guard Josh Giddey dropped a near quadruple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and 8 steals, while Coby White and Matas Buzelis showcased their elite scoring ability.
White scored a game-high 36 points on 12-17 shooting from the field and 6-8 from deep, while Buzelis contributed a career-high 31 points on 12-18 shooting from the field and 5-10 from three-point range.
Buzelis, 20, became the youngest rookie in Bulls history to record 30+ points in less than 30 minutes.
This Bulls trio absolutely destroyed the star-studded Lakers, showing a promising future for Chicago. The Bulls have now won two games in a row and seven of their last nine to improve to 31-40 on the season, but things are looking up for the franchise.
Not only did Buzelis have a historic night, but he put the moves on Lakers superstar Luka Doncic to put himself in the national spotlight.
Buzelis is now averaging 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season, but since becoming a starter, has jumped to 12.3 points and 3.9 rebounds through 20 games. Buzelis continues to prove himself among the league's best rookies, and his historic Saturday night was just a glimpse of his potential.