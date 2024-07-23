Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Makes Exciting Chicago Announcement

BIG NEWS! Our @FWDhospitality team is bringing @TheFarmChi to Chicago. (Hardest and longest I've ever kept a secret.) It's going to be incredible.



Open call for hires next week. Details on 2nd flyer. Opening announcements coming soon! @ChaseRiceMusic @TheFarmCLE @thefarmstpete… pic.twitter.com/BaWLTXrYDV