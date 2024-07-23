Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Makes Exciting Chicago Announcement
Jimmy Butler may no longer be a member of the Chicago Bulls, but that doesn't mean he's lost his love for the city. According to an announcement from FWD Hospitality, Jimmy Butler and Roquan Smith are bringing an exciting collaboration to the city of Chicago.
Jimmy Butler and Roquan Smith will be opening a new business called Welcome to the Farm Chicago. It's going to be a music and food destination from country singer Chase Rice. It will be the third Welcome to the Farm location, with the other two being in Cleveland and Florida.
From 2011-2017, Jimmy Butler played with the Chicago Bulls for a grand total of six seasons. Throughout that time, he averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 47/33/84 shooting from the field. When Butler was drafted by the Bulls at the 30th pick, no one expected him to develop into the superstar that he is now. While Butler is a superstar for the Miami Heat, he became that star by maturing with the Chicago Bulls.
It's been over seven years since Jimmy Butler played for the city of Chicago, but one would have to imagine there's a chance of one final run before everything is set and done. With new investments opening up in the city, it only adds more fuel to that fire.
