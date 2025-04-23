Michael Jordan Tops Tiger Woods, LeBron James on Major Sports List
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan accomplished a long list of feats in his 15 seasons in the NBA, including winning five MVP trophies and winning six NBA Finals in six appearances. However, his greatest accomplishments might not even be on the hardwood, but rather the money he generated through various ventures.
Jordan's career earnings in the NBA came out to just under $94 million, as that's nothing compared to today's numbers with guys like Miami Heat's Terry Rozier making more than that during his current contract. However, Jordan's revenue generated through his brand and other ventures has him sitting at the top of a well-accomplished list, featuring the likes of Tiger Woods and LeBron James.
In a list compiled by Sportico, Jordan ranks first among the highest-paid athletes of all time with an inflation-adjusted earnings of $4.15 billion and non-adjusted earnings of $3 billion. As mentioned in the article, a large sum of Jordan's earnings comes from the Jordan brand, with sales reaching $7 billion in 2024.
Outside of that, Jordan has lucrative endorsement deals with companies like Gatorade and 2K while being an investor in DraftKings and Cincoro tequila, to name a few. The next closest NBA player is James, whose earnings are less than half of where Jordan stands.
While it's probably not an argument used in the basketball GOAT conversation, there's no denying Jordan has done well for himself as a businessman.
