Mike Budenholzer's Bradley Beal Injury Announcement Before Bulls-Suns
On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls face off against a very desperate Phoenix Suns team.
Somehow, even after trading away Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso, the Chicago Bulls are nearly locked in for a play-in tournament spot. Meanwhile, Phoenix is desperately fighting to be in the play-in tournament.
To make matters worse for Phoenix, they're missing one of their key stars, Bradley Beal. Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer revealed the latest update on Beal, who is expected to be re-evaluated in a week with a left hamstring strain.
"I feel bad for Brad," Budenholzer said. "We've just got to find a way to try to keep him healthy. Hopefully, get him right."
"We'll be hopeful this next week goes well and re-evaluate him then," Budenholzer added.
Overall, it's been a rough season for Bradley Beal. He's missed 21 games for the Suns this season, playing in 48 out of 69 games. Not only that, but he's been mentioned in numerous trade talks, experienced some hostility with fans, and lost his starting spot.
Through 48 games this season, Beal has averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 51/40/81 shooting. It's clear that Beal can still give star-level production, but he's just not a good fit in Phoenix.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls