Milwaukee Bucks Interested in Trade for $215 Million Star
The NBA trade deadline is always one of the most entertaining parts of the NBA season, regardless of what trades happen or not. As rumors float around and fans speculate which players could be coming to their team, there have been several recent examples of significant trade deadline moves such as Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and even the Dallas Mavericks acquiring P.J. Washington last deadline who helped them make the NBA Finals.
A team projected to be very active during this trade deadline period is the Chicago Bulls, as they have several players on the roster who have drawn interest around the league. Bulls report K.C. Johnson recently talked about those players and potential moves in a recent video.
"The only way I see Zach LaVine moved is if the Bulls somehow get in on a multi-team deal with this Jimmy Butler trade," Johnson said.
Following yet another suspension by the Miami Heat on Butler, it appears that a deal is almost guaranteed at this point to occur before the deadline. To do so, several teams are expected to be involved in the deal, one of those being the Milwaukee Bucks.
"The Milwaukee Bucks, who do have interest in Zach LaVine, will be one of those teams trying to get in on that deal and the Bulls will be another team trying to get in on that deal."
With the Bucks currently at 25-18 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, a pairing of LaVine alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would give the team a significant boost heading toward the playoffs.
