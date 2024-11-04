Bulls News

Multiple All-Stars Listed on Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz both have a lengthy injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second half at United Center.
/ Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz are set to face off in their first matchup of the season. The Jazz are currently winless this season and the Bulls don't plan on giving them their first win of the season.

The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, E.J. Liddell, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams.

Lonzo Ball is listed as out due to a right wrist sprain, Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a right abductor strain, E.J. Liddell is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Jalen Smith is listed as probable due to left knee effusion, DJ Steward is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, and Patrick Williams is listed as probable due to a right shoulder strain.

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Jazz have seven players listed on their injury report: Jordan Clarkson, Isaiah Collier, Taylor Hendricks, Lauri Markkanen, Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Collin Sexton.

Jordan Clarkson is as out due to left heel planter fascitis, Isaiah Collier is listed as out due to a right hamstring strain, Taylor Hendricks is listed as out due to a right fibula fracture, Lauri Markkanen is listed as questionable due to lower back spasms, Micah Potter is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Jason Preston is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, and Collin Sexton is listed as available but he is dealing with left fourth finger avulsion fracture.

The Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight

