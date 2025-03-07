NBA Admits Major Missed Call in Bulls-Magic
On Thursday night, Coby White scored a career-high 44 points in an explosive win during the Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic.
While it was a thrilling night for White and the Bulls, there was one specific part of the night that got heated. At the 16-second mark of the fourth quarter, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan believed that Coby White was fouled by Wendell Carter Jr.
As it turns out, Billy Donovan was right.
According to the NBA's last two-minute report, the NBA made an incorrect call when giving Carter Jr. a jump ball against White. Carter Jr. should have been called for a foul before the jump ball call.
"Although Carter Jr. (ORL) makes contact with the ball, he jumps and lands on top of White (CHI), initiating illegal contact during the loose ball," the NBA said.
The Orlando Magic actually ended up winning the jump ball against the Chicago Bulls, however, Paolo Banchero ended up missing the game-winning shot. Carter Jr. secured a rebound with one second left but took too long to secure a putback.
While the Bulls still won the game, the Magic ultimately should not have even gotten a final opportunity to win the game. Chicago should have retained final possession while up two points with 16 seconds left.
Regardless of the controversy, Thursday night was a great moment for Coby White and the Chicago Bulls.
