NBA Champion, Ex-Bulls Player Reacts to Signing New Contract
As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the 2024-25 regular season, their division rivals continue to improve as well. On Monday, the Bulsl saw one of their former players finalize a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Tristan Thompson agreed to a new one year deal to return to the Cavs and immediately took to Twitter to celebrate his announcement.
"Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!!! #Year14 #LetEmKnow," said Thompson on social media.
This comes after the Cavaliers announced his signing by posting a hype video of Thompson.
Thompson played his first nine seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He was a part of the 2026 NBA Championship team that beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Thompson departed Cleveland in 2020, playing with the Boston Cletics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. He returned to the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season
Thompson only played 23 games for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 season, averaging 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16 minutes per game.
Thompson currently ranks second all-time in Cavs history in offensive rebounds, third in total rebounds, fifth in defensive rebounds, fifth in blocks, fifth in games played, and eighth in total minutes played. This year will be Thompson's 14th year in the NBA.
