NBA Champion Reveals Shocking Dallas Mavericks Story
Rajon Rondo has played for the Celtics, Bulls, Lakers, and a variety of other teams. However, his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks was the most volatile stop of his career. Now, nearly a decade later, Rondo revealed an untold story from his time with Dallas.
Rondo only played 10 minutes in Game 2 of the first round against the Houston Rockets in the 2015 NBA Playoffs. He was then labeled as out for the rest of the season with back pain, but the story wasn't all that it seemed.
“I had a call with Donny Nelson, Rick Carlisle, and [Bill] Duffy," Rondo said on FanDuelTV's Run It Back show. "They’re like, Rick doesn’t want to coach you anymore, so we’re going to say your back is hurting and you’re done playing... the narrative was oh he quit on the team, them motherf**kers said Rick doesn't want to coach you, with Donny Nelson on the phone and Bill Duffy."
Due to the rough stint with the Mavericks, Rondo was booed anytime he visited Dallas for the rest of his career. It was a narrative he felt was unfair, but decided to take.
"That’s why when I go back to Dallas, every time I get booed like it’s if I quit on the organization," Rondo said. "I’ve never quit on anything in life. This whole sh*t that y'all spinning around me, I'm gonna take the boos and eat this sh*t for the rest of my career because I don't want to say much, but at the same time, that's not how it went."
Rajon Rondo never wanted to come off as a difficult player, but now that he's retired from the NBA, it seems like the gloves are off.
