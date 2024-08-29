NBA Champion Slams Kevin Garnett’s Harsh Message to Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards upset a lot of people with his recent comments about the era Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan played in.
“I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," Edwards told Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett was one of the prominent NBA figures who pushed back against Edwards’ comments, saying nobody in this current era could have played 20 years ago.
"If I'm being honest, bro, I don't think anybody in this generation could've played 20 years ago," Garnett said. "If I'm being 100. This is to Ant, this is to everybody in our league... Let me tell y'all something, bro. Twenty years ago you couldn't get to a triple step-back... And then if you shot that s--t it had to go in. You know why? We had efficiency back in the day, my dude. It was so f--king hard, it was too physical. The league had to come off of it for the flow of movement to be able to have scoring go up, which is why we sit here and watch the rat race of the high-paced game."
While many side with Garnett when it comes to Edwards’ opinion on Jordan’s era, the 2008 NBA champion also upset a lot of people with his take on the current era. This included 2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson who shared his reaction in an Instagram comment.
"A ton of players in this generation could have played easily," Jefferson commented under this Instagram post from ESPN. "ANT was wrong and uninformed with what he said but let's not pretend. Cmon."
