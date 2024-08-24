NBA Executive Reportedly Floats Two-Time NBA All-Star to New York Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks lost center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, leaving them thinner in their front court.
Hartenstein was critical to New York's success in his two seasons there, appearing in 157 games (57 starts) and averaging 7.4 rebounds in just 22.4 minutes per game. This production earned him a three-year, $87M contract with the Thunder.
Looking to remain a contender in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks need to replace Hartenstein's production from the center spot. This will not be easy to do, especially when considering what the 26-year-old center brought on both ends of the court.
In an article from Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, it was reported that one NBA executive floated a trade between the Knicks and Chicago Bulls that would land two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in New York.
“The Knicks, that is not really Tom’s kind of big man, but when you look at Boston, they can play five-out," one Western Conference executive reportedly told Heavy Sports. "They can put five shooters on the floor. That is going to be key for any team that wants to keep up with them. The Knicks can’t do that, but you add a guy like (Vucevic) and that’s a game-changer.”
While the executive acknowledged that Vucevic is not the typical Tom Thibodeau player, presumably because of his subpar defense, the two-time NBA All-Star could help them offensively if the price made sense.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade