NBA Fans React to Alex Caruso's Big Personal Life News
Alex Caruso has been one of the best role players of the last half-decade in the NBA. From his time with the Los Angeles Lakers to his years in Chicago with the Bulls and now in Oklahoma City with the Thunder, Caruso has made a significant impact at each stop.
During his time with the Lakers, Caruso earned himself a roster spot and became a fan favorite after playing in the G-League to begin his career. When the Lakers added LeBron James, Caruso quickly became an essential player, contributing heavily to the 2020 NBA title that Los Angeles won in the bubble season.
The Lakers chose not to pay Caruso in the 2021 offseason, and the Bulls signed Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Caruso to contracts to usher in a fresh era. Caruso instantly became a fan favorite in Chicago, too, with his tenacious defense and hustle.
Then, the wheels fell off in Chicago, so they traded him to the Thunder for Josh Giddey in a rare one-for-one deal. Caruso ended up being a massive factor in Oklahoma City's first NBA championship run and once again earned his respect and admiration from the fans.
Caruso has had quite a year.
After winning his second NBA title with the Thunder this past year, the former Bulls guard received another ring off the court, getting married to his partner, Haleigh, and fans celebrated the two on social media.
One fan commented: "bro got 3 rings this decade, my goat."
Another fan commented on his time with the Bulls: "One of my favorite bulls of all time. Congrats bro."
A fan replied: "2 rings in just a few months bro winning."
What was his impact?
Even though Caruso did not make a massive impact during the regular season, the Thunder brought him in for his playoff performances, and he delivered.
Caruso played in 23 games in the 2024-2025 NBA playoffs, averaging 24.4 minutes per game, scored 9.2 points and 2.0 steals per game while shooting a solid 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.
He played with the Chicago Bulls from the 2021-2022 season through the 2023-2024 season and averaged 10.1 points per game in 71 games played in his last year there.
Wherever Caruso goes, fans embrace and adore him for his defensive ability and high-IQ basketball. His minutes contributed to the Thunder ranking the best in the NBA in defensive ranking in the regular season, and they finished off their first NBA title in the playoffs.
Related Articles
Multiple Eastern Conference Teams Interested in Josh Giddey: Report
Steve Kerr Reveals Similarities Between Steph Curry, Michael Jordan