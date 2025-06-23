NBA Fans React to Alex Caruso's Strong Two-Word Message After Finals Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder completed their historic 2024-25 run on Sunday night, taking down the shorthanded Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Finals to secure their first championship since moving from Seattle.
The Thunder had an incredible season, winning 68 games in the regular season and 84, including the playoffs, which is tied for the third-most all-time. However, could the Thunder have done it without some help from the Chicago Bulls?
A year ago from Friday, the Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.
Of course, Giddey had an incredible debut season with the Bulls, and the 22-year-old still has plenty of time to grow. However, when Caruso became one of the most important players in Oklahoma City on their way to a championship, the trade became lopsided.
Caruso is a machine on the defensive side of the ball and is a much better fit on a team capable of competing for a championship, as he had an impact on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers en route to a title. The two-time NBA champion shared a simple two-word post to X (formerly Twitter) after winning the Finals.
Via Alex Caruso: "WORLD CHAMPS 🏆
@okcthunder"
Many fans reacted to Caruso's post-championship message.
"Thrilled for you and your family. Chicago still loves you," one fan said.
"BULLS LEGEND ALEX CARUSHOW CONGRATS," another fan responded.
"Congratulations AC! You were a HUGE part of this championship! You played with heart every game!!!" a fan commented.