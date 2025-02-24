NBA Fans React to Big Joel Embiid Injury News Before 76ers-Bulls
On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a game that both teams desperately need to win. Fortunately for the Bulls, it seems like they may have to play Philadelphia without their best player.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, all of Joel Embiid's current treatments have not provided any improvement on his knee.
Via @ShamsCharania: "The 76ers and Joel Embiid are consulting doctors and considering alternative options on his injured knee, sources tell ESPN. Sides have hoped for progress in Embiid’s body, but his efforts to play and current treatments, including injections, have not provided any improvement."
Needless to say, Embiid's latest injury news has sparked wild conversation online.
"More than likely will need a season ending surgery. But this begs the question will his knee ever be the same after multiple surgeries in the past couple of years," said one doctor on X.
"Yeah they’re tanking for Flagg," said another fan on X.
"Let him get the surgery,recover fully for next season," said a Warriors fan on X.
"Cooked. I don’t care what he has done. He hurt his franchise by playing in the Olympics, but signed the deal anyway," said one frustrated Philadelphia 76ers fan.
The Philadelphia 76ers are currently on a seven-game losing streak, with an overall record of 20-36. Given their position in the standings, the general consensus among most fans is that it's time for the team to shut the season down.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls