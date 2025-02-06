NBA Fans React to Big Lonzo Ball News
Lonzo Ball's journey of redemption in the NBA is one that fans around the country, regardless of what team they root for, can take joy in.
After spending over two years sidelined with injury and even getting a meniscus transplant, Ball has found his way back into an NBA starting lineup. Not only that, but the Chicago Bulls have reportedly rewarded him with a two-year, $20 million contract.
NBA fans know just how much Ball has struggled throughout the years and celebrated the accomplishment on social media.
Via @StepbackAch1: "Good for Lonzo, he was written off by pretty much everyone and secures himself a pretty nice deal."
Other fans are happy for Ball, but they're hoping he can stay healthy on the court if the Bulls are willing to invest $20 million on him.
Via @JusCallMeChico_: "I Pray Zo Stays Healthy For These Next 2 Years."
Ball's name had been widely reported in numerous trade reports since the offseason. A plethora of teams were interested in him from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Bulls opted to keep him on.
The fact that Chicago decided to keep Lonzo despite all of his injuries shows just how much faith they have in him. At the same time, his contract is a very tradeable one that teams will be interested in exploring during the coming seasons.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement