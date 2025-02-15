NBA Fans React to Bulls Coach Billy Donovan News
The Chicago Bulls decided to make their intentions clear before the NBA's trade deadline, trading away guard Zach LaVine to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal to obtain the full rights back to their 2025 first-round pick. Now, the team will focus on developing young players like Matas Buzelis and look to drop down the standings to improve their lottery odds.
Now in his fifth season with the Bulls, head coach Billy Donovan is likely headed towards his third season of winning fewer than 40 games, as the franchise looks to rebuild after not seeing success with their big three of LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan. However, Donovan did receive a recent honor that makes this season a little bit better for him.
After being named on the shortlist earlier this season, Donovan has been named as a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. While Donovan has 421 NBA career wins, the honor is in large part to his success in college, where he led the Florida Gators to back-to-back National Championships. Upon seeing the news, fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts:
"It’s for his time in college yall, he was one of the best college coaches out there for a long time," a user reminded others.
"Congratulations coach 🏀," one user celebrated.
"Deserves it but doubt he makes it until he retires," another user boldly stated.
"Well deserved," a user added.
Based on the reactions, it appears some fans were unaware of Donovan's success at the college level. Regardless, those who were aware shared excitement online for his accomplishment.
For those waiting to see if Donovan will get elected, the enshrinement ceremony won't be till the Fall for the Class of 2025.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls