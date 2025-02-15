NBA Fans React to Bulls Coach Billy Donovan News

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Finalists:



- Carmelo Anthony

- Dwight Howard

- Sue Bird

- Maya Moore

- Micky Arison

- Jerry Welsh

- Tal Brody

- Sylvia Fowles

- Billy Donovan

- Mark Few

- Jennifer Azzi

- Buck Williams

- Molly Bolin

- Marques Johnson

- Danny… pic.twitter.com/fSeKItramF