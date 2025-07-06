NBA Fans React to Bulls’ Heartfelt Lonzo Ball Post
The Chicago Bulls were expected to have a busy 2025 offseason, with guys like Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic likely on the trading block. However, the Bulls made a more surprising move. The Bulls traded veteran point guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro.
Earlier in the 2024-25 season, the Bulls signed Ball to a two-year contract extension worth $20 million, and many fans were excited to see him stay in Chicago for a couple of more years. However, the trade caught many people off guard.
Ball spent four years in Chicago; however, he only played two of them. Ball missed the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to injury, and many people assumed his basketball career was over. The 27-year-old point guard ultimately returned to the court and made an impact for the Bulls, but is now getting a fresh opportunity in Cleveland.
After the trade became official on Sunday, the Bulls shared a couple of heartfelt posts to wish Lonzo Ball a farewell.
Via Chicago Bulls: "One of the best comeback stories in sports.
Thank you and best of luck, @ZO2_ 🫡"
Via Chicago Bulls: "Chicago will always love Lonzo Ball 🫡"
Many fans replied to the pair of posts in reaction to the trade.
"I know his time was limited by injury, but I'm honestly sad to see him go," one fan commented.
"Should’ve kept him😭We love you Zo! ❤️I know you will do amazing in CLE🥲," another fan said.
"Always what could have been but amazing whenever he was on the floor. Go get that chip, Zo," a fan replied.