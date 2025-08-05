NBA Fans React to Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman's Four-Word Message
The Chicago Bulls have been in a less-than-ideal position over the past few seasons, stuck in the dreaded play-in tournament year after year. After trading away aging stars like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the Bulls seemed to be moving in the right direction, but they still have some work to do.
The Bulls would like to enter a new era, build around their young core of guys like Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, Coby White, Noa Essengue, and more, and their latest announcement is another sign of good things to come.
Bulls are bringing back the classics
On Tuesday, the Bulls announced that they are bringing back the classic pinstripe uniforms for the 2025-26 season.
Via Chicago Bulls: "The pinstripes are back! 🔴⚫️
Introducing our 2025/26 Statement Edition uniforms."
These pinstripe jerseys were a Bulls staple in the late 1990s, prominently in the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons, where the Bulls won back-to-back championships with these as their alternate uniforms.
To bring them back, the Bulls fittingly brought in legendary forward and five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman to make the announcement.
"Pinstripes are back, baby," Rodman said in a video posted on the Chicago Bulls' X account (formerly Twitter).
Fans are ecstatic about the new announcement from Rodman, taking to social media as they react to the classic uniforms making a much-needed return.
"This post made my whole week. Imagine is Dennis popped up at Bulls Fest in his OG pinstripe jersey 👀," one fan said.
"Y’all need to retire his jersey!" another fan urged the franchise.
"Let’s gooooo. Now I get to watch you guys stink in style," a fan bluntly posted.
"GREAT OFFSEASON NEWS ALERT," another fan said. "SOME OF THE COLDEST JERSEYS IN THE NBA ARE BACK"
"I immediately think of The Worm when I think of these uniforms 🔥," a fan posted.
The Bulls posted another video of Rodman talking about how great the pinstripe jersey is and what it means for Chicago.
"This is more like Chicago," Rodman said about the classic jersey. "It's more original with the same color scheme, this is my favorite one... It's legendary, man. These jerseys are legendary."
Of course, the Bulls have some major improvements to make until they are a winning basketball team again, but entering a hopeful new era with the classic pinstripe uniforms is at least something that will get fans excited.