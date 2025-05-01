NBA Fans React to Derrick Rose's Latest Viral Appearance
Derrick Rose may no longer be a member of the Chicago Bulls, but he remains a member of the Chicago community for life.
On Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox unveiled a new Chicago Bulls-inspired jersey with none other than Derrick Rose debuting it. The video grabbed over 100,000 views on social media in under 24 hours. The official name for the jerseys was the White Sox Launch City Connect 2.0 Uniforms
Needless to say, Chicago sports fans were excited about the latest unveiling.
"Looks so much better than I thought it would. Genuinely gonna be purchasing this," one fan said.
"I need the jersey & both caps, everything fire," another fan said.
However, other fans weren't quite so happy.
"Literally the two worst run franchises in professional sports at the moment, great collab," a disgruntled fan said.
"Haven’t had a record over .400 in three years, but a color scheme rebrand is what the team needs," said another frustrated fan.
The Chicago Bulls haven't been the greatest team in the last five years, but the team has made legitimate moves to have a brighter future. With the rise of Josh Giddey and Coby White, the team recently acquired a first-round pick, and could have some real cap space if they trade Patrick Williams.
Hopefully, this season is just the start of a new beginning for the city of Chicago.
