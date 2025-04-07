NBA Fans React to Donovan Mitchell Injury News Before Cavaliers-Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a surprising loss to the struggling Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but now head into a big matchup against the red-hot Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.
The Bulls have won three straight games and 12 of their last 16, but the Cavaliers have had their number this season. The Cavaliers have already beaten the Bulls three times, looking to complete the season series sweep on Tuesday night in Cleveland.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they will be facing the Bulls shorthanded. The Cavaliers have ruled out All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell for Tuesday's game due to a left ankle sprain.
Mitchell, 28, is averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season, leading the Cavaliers to first place in the Eastern Conference with a 62-16 record. Mitchell could be on his way to earn All-NBA First Team honors, as his absence will certainly be felt on Tuesday.
Still, despite his stellar season, the Cavaliers are a perfect 7-0 when Mitchell sits. While the Bulls might catch a break against the Cavaliers playing without their best player, evidence shows that Cleveland is just as dangerous when he is sidelined.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Mitchell's downgraded status for Tuesday's game.
"More of a rest day for him," one fan commented.
"We 7-0 without him and I’d rather him he healthy for the playoffs anyways," another fan said.
"Rest and heal up for the playoffs is the move. They better get this W tomorrow," a fan replied.
The Mitchell-less Cavaliers will face off against the Bulls at 8:00 p.m. EST in Cleveland on Tuesday.