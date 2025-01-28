NBA fans react to Jayson Tatum injury news before Celtics-Bulls
After a disappointing loss against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, the Boston Celtics face off against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Chicago, on the other hand, is coming off of a very surprising win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With the latest injury news coming from the Celtics, Chicago may have a chance to cause an upset again.
The Boston Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as questionable to play against the Chicago Bulls due to right knee tendinopathy.
Needless to say, the reactions have been very polarizing, especially because Tatum is already polarizing as it is.
Via @XxG3arHunt3rxX: "After last night bro need a week off😭😭😭"
Many other Celtics fans simply want Tatum to rest due to his consistent string of poor shooting performances.
Via @JakeAlbanese2: "Tatum needs to sit, rest him."
On Monday night, Tatum put up 19 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds on 35.7% shooting from the field. Over the past five games, Tatum has struggled quite a bit, averaging 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 40/29/83 shooting from the field.
With the way that Tatum is currently playing, it would make sense for the Celtics to rest him. However, with the way that the Chicago Bulls have been routinely upsetting teams recently, don't be surprised if they upset the Celtics on Wednesday, too.
