Bulls News

NBA fans react to Jayson Tatum injury news before Celtics-Bulls

NBA fans were not happy about the latest Jayson Tatum injury status from the Celtics

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 22, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a disappointing loss against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, the Boston Celtics face off against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Chicago, on the other hand, is coming off of a very surprising win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With the latest injury news coming from the Celtics, Chicago may have a chance to cause an upset again.

The Boston Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as questionable to play against the Chicago Bulls due to right knee tendinopathy.

Needless to say, the reactions have been very polarizing, especially because Tatum is already polarizing as it is.

Via @XxG3arHunt3rxX: "After last night bro need a week off😭😭😭"

Many other Celtics fans simply want Tatum to rest due to his consistent string of poor shooting performances.

Via @JakeAlbanese2: "Tatum needs to sit, rest him."

On Monday night, Tatum put up 19 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds on 35.7% shooting from the field. Over the past five games, Tatum has struggled quite a bit, averaging 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 40/29/83 shooting from the field.

With the way that Tatum is currently playing, it would make sense for the Celtics to rest him. However, with the way that the Chicago Bulls have been routinely upsetting teams recently, don't be surprised if they upset the Celtics on Wednesday, too.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News