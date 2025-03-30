NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey Injury News Before Bulls-Thunder
The Chicago Bulls are set to travel to Oklahoma City on Monday to take on the NBA leading Thunder.
The game would serve as a homecoming for Josh Giddey, who was drafted sixth overall by the Thunder in 2021. Giddey spent three seasons with the Thunder before being traded for Alex Caruso in the offseason.
Unfortunately, Giddey showed up on Sunday's injury report as questionable due to injury management.
Thunder and Bulls fans were dejected by the news.
"He better play man," stated one fan.
Another added, "Bro let him play limited minutes at least. Come on."
Concurring with the sentiment that Giddey should suit up, another fan said, "Come on, Chicago... at least let him get his ovation."
"Cmon bulls…" wrote one fan, who accompanied his post with an angry face emoji.
Giddey has played in four straight games after missing the March 20th game against the Sacramento Kings with a right ankle sprain and injury management.
He played in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, a close 120-119 loss for the Bulls, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
Giddey is averaging 14.2 points on 46% shooting and 38% from three, to go along with 6.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds on the season.
The Bulls and Thunder met way back on October 26th in Chicago, a 114-95 victory for OKC. Giddey had 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in his first game against his former team.