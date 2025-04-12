Bulls News

NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey's Injury News Before Bulls-76ers

Fans take to social media to react to Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey's injury news before Philadelphia 76ers game

Liam Willerup

Mar 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) stands during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Following their win over the Washington Wizards, the Chicago Bulls have locked in their play-in matchup at home against the Miami Heat this coming Wednesday. While it seemed the Bulls were set to drop in the standings after trading Zach LaVine, a surprise second half has them in contention to make the playoffs.

A major reason for Chicago's success has been the play of their backcourt of Coby White and Josh Giddey. Both offensive-minded players complement each other well with White's high-level scoring and Giddey's all-around skillset as a playmaker. For their final contest of the season Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, one of their star backcourt members will be sidelined.

After missing their last contest with a forearm injury, Giddey is again set to be sidelined on Sunday against the Sixers with the same injury. While it could be the team being cautious late in the season, Chicago will be at a significant disadvantage without him in the play-in. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

"damn!" one user replied.

"As he should be," another user added.

"Josh has been in a great rhythm, a very small concern(not really I want the Bulls to lose) he could go into the Play-in game rusty," a fan suggested.

"Good," another fan commented.

Bulls guard Josh Gidde
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

As can be seen by the reactions, it's a mixed group, with the standout guard sidelined yet again. The Bulls are set to tip-off on the road at Philadelphia on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.

