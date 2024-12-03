NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey's Performance in Bulls vs Nets
The Chicago Bulls received some criticism this offseason when they traded fan-favorite Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey, and many still have mixed emotions about the move.
Regardless of how fans may feel about Giddey, the 22-year-old Australian guard has undeniable talent. Through 21 games, Giddey has been fairly underwhelming, averaging 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists as the Bulls' starting point guard.
After dropping a four-point dud in Friday's loss, Giddey bounced back and put up one of his best performances of the season. In Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Giddey posted his first triple-double as a Bull, dropping 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, en route to a 26-point Chicago win.
Giddey's triple-double has garnered attention from around the NBA, with many fans and different social media accounts reacting to his stellar performance on Monday night.
Via Dale: "FIRST AS A BULL!!!"
Via Jason: "This guy had unlimited potential. Fans hate on him and Patrick Williams but forget they are 22 and 23 years old. No where near their prime"
Via Jason Knight: "Apology gotta be loud as the disrespect!!!"
Via Legion Hoops: "CHI-TOWN GIDDEY TRIPLE-DOUBLE
20 points
13 rebounds
11 assists
9/17 FG"
Giddey posted the 12th triple-double of his career, showing the Bulls fanbase what he is capable of after a rough start to the season with his new team. As the Bulls look for a spark to get back in the playoff conversation, Giddey will certainly be an X-factor moving forward.
