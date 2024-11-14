NBA Fans React to Karl-Anthony Towns’ Performance in Knicks-Bulls
After losing five of their last six outings, the Chicago Bulls traveled to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks in a strong attempt to gain some much-needed momentum.
The Bulls took a 22-point lead in the third quarter lead, as ESPN gave them a 99% win probability. In an unfortunate series of events, the Knicks stormed back to take the lead in the fourth quarter off a 32-9 run. In the end, New York's miraculous comeback fell short, and Chicago escaped MSG with a 124-123 win.
The Knicks have struggled this season, falling to 5-6 after the loss to the Bulls. Their offseason additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns had fans excited, but the team has fallen flat early into their 2024-25 campaign.
But, the clear bright side in the Knicks' loss to the Bulls was the performance of Karl-Anthony Towns. The All-Star center dropped 46 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 18-30 from the field and 6-12 from deep.
Despite the loss, the newest New York star sent fans ablaze with his impressive performance, garnering all kinds of attention across social media.
Via @outthewaytre: "This is the KAT the Knicks traded for"
Via @KD_SZN7: "He’s cooking this season"
Via @aykeepitabuck: "This is the KAT people been waiting for"
Via @CryptoBro100x: "Best skilled Bigman behind Joker"
The Bulls pulled out a strong win on the road against a talented Knicks squad, as Towns' 46 points were still not enough to pull them out of their slump. Bulls' Zach LaVine dropped 31 to lead them in a statement win, but the near collapse will still haunt many fans.
