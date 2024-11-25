NBA Fans React to Latest Chicago Bulls Trade Report
The Chicago Bulls are currently 7-11, which has them in the middle of a lackluster Eastern Conference to start the 2024-25 season. While the playoffs remain a possibility in the Windy City given the talent they have and how wide-open the conference is, the franchise may opt to embrace a rebuild.
While the Bulls selected 11th overall in this past NBA Draft, it might make more sense for the franchise to trade away assets now and seek a higher pick in 2025. With plenty of promising prospects in the 2025 draft class, a top selection might land the team a franchise-altering talent. That reality might just come true, as Chicago is rumored to be shopping their two former all-stars.
A report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times indicates that the Bulls are looking to trade away Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, as both players were in trade rumors this past offseason. As a result of these rumors, fans across social media have begun to share their thoughts on the news:
Via @xJahstin: "we get this every year just for nothing to happen"
Via @SixthManJake: "Both Lakers if we’re being honest here"
Even former Chicago Bulls NBA Champion Ron Harper Sr. chimed in, whose son is a projected top-five pick in 2025. Via @HARPER04_5: "Wow is the tank job in?"
Via @mavsbetterr: "finally rebuilding it took long enough"
The reactions on social media show fans expressing how LaVine and Vucevic are constantly in trade conversations, and that they should finally embrace the trade. Given the team lost DeMar DeRozan this past offseason, it could be time for Chicago to pull the plug.
