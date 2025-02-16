NBA Fans React to LiAngelo Ball's All-Star Performance
A member of the Ball Family will represent the 2025 All-Weekend festivities, but it won't be Lonzo or LaMelo. LiAngelo Ball performed his smash hit "Tweaker" during Saturday night's all-star events. His viral song led to a music contract deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group worth up to $13 million.
The deal includes an $8 million guarantee and gives Ball full ownership of his masters and his record label, Born2Ball Music Group. LiAngelo hoped to play in the NBA like his brothers, signing a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets in 2022. The Hornets released him a month later, and he bounced around the G League for a couple of seasons before playing in the Mexican League last year.
Now, LiAngelo is pursuing his music dream and is making national appearances by performing his hit song. Ball performed the same record during the NFL Playoff game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. NBA fans reacted to his viral performance on Saturday night.
@jbilyeudesign: "Wild. That family has been so successful!"
@jbondwagon: "LiAngelo really made it to All Star this year but LaMelo didn’t?! Make it make sense."
@Anupvibes: "LiAngelo Ball crushes All-Star weekend performance with 'Tweaker.'"
@bdndog: "clears the superbowl halftime show idc"
Many felt his younger brother LaMelo should have been a shoo-in for making the all-star team this year. LaMelo is averaging 27.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds this year for the Hornets. Despite the Hornets' 13-39 record, Ball led all guards in the NBA Fan Vote but did not make the team. For now, LiAngelo will have to represent the Ball family at All-Star weekend.
