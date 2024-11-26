Bulls News

NBA Fans React to Lonzo Ball Injury News

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been out with a wrist injury.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) speaks to the press during Media Day.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) speaks to the press during Media Day. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been sidelined since October 23 with a right wrist sprain. This injury occurred after Ball appeared in just three games to start the season.

Missing more than two years due to injury, Ball’s return at the start of this season was highly-anticipated. This made the wrist injury even more frustrating, as the Bulls guard had worked hard to get back on the court.

In a report on Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed Ball is targeting a return on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

Via Charania: “Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, out since Oct. 28 with a wrist sprain, is targeting his return to action on Wednesday against the Magic in Orlando, sources tell me and @ramonashelburne.”

Charania also posted the news on Instagram where he received several comments from fans who are excited for Ball's return.

Via _pabloogc10_: "I hope he can stay healthy more, Zo could help any team in the league"

Via theyoungmanandthethree: "Let’s go 🙌🙌🙌"

Via chicagobullsnation.23: "Let’s gooo 🔥😤👀"

Via arm.stew: "my goat 🔥"

Ball will likely remain on some type of minutes restriction, as the team wants to also be mindful of his knee that has cost him so much time. That said, just getting back on the court is big for Ball who has been sidelined for much of his NBA career due to injuries.

