NBA Fans React to Lonzo Ball’s Shot Over LaMelo Ball in Hornets-Bulls
After missing the last two seasons due to injury, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has finally returned to action.
Ball was drafted second overall in 2017 but made a name for himself in high school when he played alongside his brothers LaMelo and LiAngelo. The Ball brothers all came onto the basketball scene together, and their success as a family has been a fantastic story.
LaMelo was drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2020, becoming one of the league's top point guards throughout his young career. Lonzo and LaMelo matched up for the fourth time in their careers on Friday in Chicago, but the first time in over three years.
It did not take long for the two brothers to match up with each other, as the spotlight was on both of them to make a move on the other. Midway through the second quarter of Friday's matchup, Lonzo drilled a corner three right over LaMelo, and fans have been quick to react.
Via NBA: "BIG BRO 3-BALL OVER LIL BRO 🤩 Lonzo and LaMelo face off for the first time since 2021!"
"Lonzo shows Lil Bro who’s boss with the cold-blooded 3!" A fan comments.
"Man, this is just so cool," another fan said. "What a story."
"How proud the parents must be!!" A fan replied, "So cool!"
"Wow that's sibling rivalry hahaha," another fan joked.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls