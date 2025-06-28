NBA Fans React To Lonzo Ball Trade News
The Chicago Bulls were unsuccessful with their big three of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, as the three All-Stars only had one playoff appearance together, which ended in the first round with the Milwaukee Bucks winning in five games. Therefore, change was needed in the Windy City to get back on the right track.
Chicago let DeRozan walk in the 2024 offseason, agreeing to send him to the Sacramento Kings via a sign-and-trade. A few months later, the Bulls sent LaVine to the Kings as well, in a deal that landed the San Antonio Spurs De'Aaron Fox. Now, continuing to offload veteran talent, the Chicago Bulls have found a new home for veteran guard Lonzo Ball.
In a player-for-player swap, the Bulls have sent Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro. With Ty Jerome's return to Cleveland up in the air and Darius Garland having undergone offseason surgery, adding Ball gives the Cavaliers some insurance at the point guard position. Seeing this move, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"Woah Cavs are back!" one user exclaimed.
"bulls gm must be allergic to getting draft picks," a user stated.
"Bulls won the trade," a fan replied.
"Well then, Jerome is gone," a fan added.
"Worse than the Caruso trade for Chicago…," a user said.
As can be seen by the reactions, there appear to be a lot of mixed feelings so far from the trade. Some believe that the Bulls were the winners in the deal, while others believe that Cleveland came out ahead. Regardless, Chicago needed more wing depth, and Cleveland needed point guard insurance, so both teams got that in return.
