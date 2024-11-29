NBA Fans React to Lonzo Ball Trade Report
The Chicago Bulls entered this season knowing it would be the first of a likely extensive rebuild effort. Sending DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings over the summer in a sign-and-trade deal, the Bulls also sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.
Despite making those two big moves, the Bulls hung onto veterans like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball. For all three of these players, but particularly LaVine and Ball after their injury-riddled 2024 seasons, any trade would have to be preceded by an extended stretch of health and good play.
In a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer (via Marc Stein’s Substack), it was revealed that Chicago is indeed looking to move those three veterans.
“No surprise, then, that Bulls executives, according to league sources, have been messaging to rival front offices that they are willing to discuss the majority of their roster in trade talks leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Fischer wrote. “Most notably, sources say, Chicago has expressed a desire to move LaVine, Vučević and Ball — who collectively command nearly $85 million in salary this season.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this report on X.
"Lakers would be foolish not to try," one fan wrote.
"I love Lonzo but if the Bulls manage to get a nice return and he gets to go to a contender, that’s a Win/Win," a Bulls fan added. "Would hurt to see him go tho"
"he’s a maverick," a Mavericks fan replied.
"Not sure someone will pull the trigger on Lonzo right now, but the Bulls need to start trading off the vets and build around the young guys," a fan added.
"I want LaMelo and Lonzo to play together," another fan wrote. "BUT I’ve been saying the last year or so, the Bucks need a Lonzo Ball. BADLY on their team. ALSO, LA is more fit for this Lakers team."
Ball has appeared in four games this season, averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.
