Bulls News

NBA Fans React to Lonzo Ball Trade Report

The Chicago Bulls could be looking to trade Lonzo Ball.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) poses during Chicago Bulls Media Day.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) poses during Chicago Bulls Media Day. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls entered this season knowing it would be the first of a likely extensive rebuild effort. Sending DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings over the summer in a sign-and-trade deal, the Bulls also sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.

Despite making those two big moves, the Bulls hung onto veterans like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball. For all three of these players, but particularly LaVine and Ball after their injury-riddled 2024 seasons, any trade would have to be preceded by an extended stretch of health and good play.

In a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer (via Marc Stein’s Substack), it was revealed that Chicago is indeed looking to move those three veterans. 

“No surprise, then, that Bulls executives, according to league sources, have been messaging to rival front offices that they are willing to discuss the majority of their roster in trade talks leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Fischer wrote. “Most notably, sources say, Chicago has expressed a desire to move LaVine, Vučević and Ball — who collectively command nearly $85 million in salary this season.”

NBA fans have been reacting to this report on X.

"Lakers would be foolish not to try," one fan wrote.

"I love Lonzo but if the Bulls manage to get a nice return and he gets to go to a contender, that’s a Win/Win," a Bulls fan added. "Would hurt to see him go tho"

"he’s a maverick," a Mavericks fan replied.

"Not sure someone will pull the trigger on Lonzo right now, but the Bulls need to start trading off the vets and build around the young guys," a fan added.

"I want LaMelo and Lonzo to play together," another fan wrote. "BUT I’ve been saying the last year or so, the Bucks need a Lonzo Ball. BADLY on their team. ALSO, LA is more fit for this Lakers team."

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds after a shot during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ball has appeared in four games this season, averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News