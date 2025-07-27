NBA Fans React To Major Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls News
The Chicago Bulls have won the fourth-most NBA Championships in league history, making them one of the most storied franchises in the sport. However, all of those came in the 1990s when Michael Jordan was running the league and went a perfect 6-0 in the Finals. Flash foward to now, the Bulls have been trying to replicate any type of that success since.
This offseason, most of the headlines surrounding the Bulls have centered on their situation with star guard Josh Giddey, as he remains a restricted free agent with the two sides reportedly far apart on a contract agreement. However, that hasn't stopped the Bulls from striking other deals, coming to an agreement with the leader of their team.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, head coach Billy Donovan and the Bulls have signed a multi-year extension to stay with the franchise. A Hall of Famer from his time leading the Florida Gators to back-to-back National Championships, next season will be the sixth season for Donovan in Chicago. Seeing this, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"Condolences to Chicago," one fan stated.
"WHAT HAS BRO DONE TO DESERVE THIS EXTENSION?" another user questioned.
"I’d bet they’re still the 10th seed next season," another fan commented.
"we’re gonna be mid forever," a fan shared.
"He’s done nothing to help the Bulls succeed," a user said.
As can be seen by the comments, fans are not taking well to the Bulls retaining Billy Donovan. Before the New York Knicks decided on hiring Mike Brown as their next head coach, Donovan was one of several active head coaches whom the Knicks inquired about.
In a weakened Eastern Conference and a desire to compete now, Donovan will look to get the most out of players like Matas Buzelis, Coby White, and Josh Giddey (assuming he stays) next season.
Related Articles
Chicago Bulls Star Responds To Ex-Teammate’s New Contract
Ex-Bulls Player, NCAA Champion to Join New International Team