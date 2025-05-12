NBA Fans React to Major Michael Jordan Announcement
For the second time of his career, Michael Jordan can issue an "I'm back."
After the NBA announced its decision to move on from TNT in favor of NBC and Peacock as part of an 11-year, $76 billion television deal, the pair of Comcast networks began piecing together a team of analysts and contributors to spearhead their NBA coverage.
The Swingman himself is the biggest get thus far.
“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said in a statement. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”
Jordan — tabbed a "special contributor" — joins former NBA players Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller, who will serve as game analysts, and Carmelo Anthony, who will be a studio analyst. NBC broke the news Monday afternoon.
Safe to say, NBA fans marveled at the idea of a six-time champion back on the air.
"This is so awesome," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Will be significantly better than Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins arguing over which player has the most aura."
"I will tune in any time he has something to say," another said.
"When you want to juice the ratings, you bring on the GOAT," a fan replied.
Jordan's exact role with the network is unclear, but as the NBA continues to look for ways to expand its reach, he'll certainly be a magnetic force.
"There will be a transition for our viewers in terms of how they discover (our) games and how they watch them," league commissioner Adam Silver said of the NBA moving to NBC, "(but) I think the end result will be a much better consumer experience."