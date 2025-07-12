NBA Fans React to Matas Buzelis' Insane Dunk In Bulls-Raptors
The Chicago Bulls Summer League team features some interesting names, such as former Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura and lottery selection Noa Essengue, but the clear best player has to be 2024-25 All-Rookie selection Matas Buzelis. After stepping into a bigger role in the second half of the season last year, it became clear he's a part of the team's long-term future.
For their first Summer League game, the Bulls matched up against the Toronto Raptors. Early in the game, it was clear the Raptors were getting the best of Buzelis. However, during a fast break in the second quarter, Buzelis got some momentum going his way in a highlight-reel play.
Catching the loose ball on the fast break, Buzelis through down a massive windmill dunk. A participant in the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk contest, Buzelis showed off that high-level athleticism with the dunk. Seeing this, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the play.
"With AUTHORITY 😤," one user said.
"The slam was 🔥🔥," another user added.
"Excuse me Matas. I was not familiar with your game," a fan replied.
This kid is going to have Blake Griffinesque highlights in his career," another fan shared.
"My guy is a DAWG," another user commented.
As you can see by the reactions, fans were hyped to see Buzelis get a big play. With Josh Giddey still unsigned, but expected to return, along with Coby White, Buzelis has a strong chance at asserting himself as that clear third option with Nikola Vucevic's future in Chicago up in the air.
Related Articles
NBA Fans Bash Kevin Durant Over Controversial Michael Jordan Statement
Ex-Lakers Forward Calls Out LeBron James, Kevin Durant After Michael Jordan Statement
Kevin Durant Makes Viral Claim on Michael Jordan, LeBron James