NBA Fans React To Matas Buzelis News
After the conclusion of Thursday night's NBA games, the attention shifts to San Francisco for the 74th annual NBA All-Star game. A weekend full of events including the Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest, and Three-Point Contest, the weekend will finish off with the brand new All-Star game format featuring four teams in a mini-tournament style.
The first event scheduled for Friday at the Chase Center will be the Castrol Rising Stars challenge, featuring top first and second-year players as well as representatives from the G League. While the teams have been set, a recent injury to New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi opens way for another rookie to join to the contest.
Filling in for him will be Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, who's seen an increase in role during February, averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 40% from behind the arc. Already set to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, fans have started to share their reactions online to the news.
"Lowkey should’ve been there already," one fan boldly stated.
"Never should have been left off!" a fan replied as well with.
"Should’ve been in there to begin with, but I also can’t blame them for not naming him, due to the staff playing with his minutes. Matas is literally a top talent in this class, AND the league," another fan shared.
"Deserved," a fan comented.
Based on the reactions, it's clear that fans believe Buzelis deserved the honor of being in the game. While he was held back earlier in the season, he could be in line for a strong post-All-Star break campaign if he continues getting looks.
For those interested in seeing Buzelis and other young stars Friday night, the game is set to be broadcast at 9:00 p.m. EST on TNT and TruTV.
