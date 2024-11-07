NBA Fans React to New Lonzo Ball Injury Update
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has appeared in three games this season after missing the last two seasons due to injury. This return to the court for Ball was a very big deal, as there were some concerns during his extended injury absence that he may never be able to make it back on an NBA court.
Not only did Ball make it back, but he showed flashes of his pre-injury form in the three games he played this season. In a very unfortunate development, Ball suffered a right wrist sprain that currently has him sidelined. Speaking with reporters, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Ball’s wrist.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: "Ball told us last week that he likely would’ve needed surgery if he had kept playing with injury. Donovan added more context, saying it could’ve been like Patrick Williams’ season-ending wrist surgery in 2021-22.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this update.
Via @chicagownedJL: "Unluckiest team in the league"
Via @a_gracia_: "We can’t catch a break with this guy"
Via @ShoeBox219: "It might b over"
Via @waynecypress: "This is starting to remind me of the saga we had when DRose tried to comeback after his knee surgery. I hope this ends better, but it's not looking good."
While Donovan said the team dodged a bullet as it pertains to Ball’s wrist injury, it is still concerning that the 27-year-old guard could potentially have been looking at another season-ending injury had he continued to play.
Because this is the case, the Bulls will remain very cautious with Ball and his return timeline.
