NBA Fans React to New Zach LaVine Injury Update
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has appeared in all six games to start the NBA season. Suffering a shoulder injury against the Orlando Magic, LaVine was listed as questionable on the injury report for Chicago’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, but ended up playing.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News on October 30: “Zach LaVine said he’ll know more Thursday and that he hopes to play Friday in Brooklyn because ‘I try to play through everything.’ But LaVine said he suffered ‘subluxation’ in left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation of a joint. Likely will be listed with shoulder sprain.”
True to his word, LaVine played through that injury, but is now on the injury report vs. the Utah Jazz with a right adductor strain.
Via Johnson: “Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable vs. Jazz with new injury, a right adductor strain. Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams are probable. Lauri Markkanen, who has missed last two games with back spasms, is listed as questionable for Utah.”
Fans have been reacting to this new LaVine update.
Via @znovak15: "WHEN WLL IT END"
Via @NeillSeeRedUK: "Hey NBA teams around the league pay attention! Zach is Back! He has bought in and playing great!! What’s that? Injured? No, he recovered and is 100% *def hasn’t been on the IR twice in a week with completely different issues* So who’s buying??"
Via @Andy_Beebe: "Uh oh!"
Via @ellsworth_media: "Can we trade Zach for Lauri?"
As several Bulls fans have made clear in their reactions, there is a hope among the fanbase that LaVine can stay healthy and productive enough to generate some trade value this season. The two-time NBA All-Star has averaged 22.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in six games this season.
