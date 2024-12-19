NBA Fans React to News About Chicago Bulls Head Coach
Even though the Chicago Bulls sit 2.5 games back from the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, it appears as if the season is only trending downwards in the Windy City, with multiple key players reported to be on the move ahead of the February 6th trade deadline.
As Chicago is still seeing positives on the roster, such as the play of young players like Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmu, a member of their organization was recently announced as a nominee for a prestigious honor in the game of basketball. With a chance to join the likes of Bulls greats like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced their eligible candidates for the Class of 2025, with Bulls head coach Billy Donovan being a nominee.
Along with his impressive NBA resume, Donovan is known for his stellar stretch as the Florida Gators head coach for nearly two decades. Here is how fans are reacting to the news:
Via @RBECERRA21: "Melo, Bird and Donovan are probably locks."
Via @sadsportfanwill: "Bulls may have a HOF coach lmao"
Via @mobanks10: "Billy Donovan going B2B as National Champs at Florida is why he’s a HoF basketball coach. That’s independent of Billy’s Bulls tenure."
Via @BullsCentralPod: "S/O Billy Donovan"
Based on the reactions from social media, fans believe that Donovan is well-deserving of the induction. His most notable coaching accomplishment was winning back-to-back NCAA titles with the Gators from 2006-2007, with former Bulls players Joakim Noah and Chris Richard being a part of that run. Only seven programs have ever won back-to-back basketball national championships (UConn being the most recent).
