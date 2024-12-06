NBA Fans React to Nikola Vucevic’s 39-Point Game in Bulls-Spurs
When facing the San Antonio Spurs without Victor Wembanyama patrolling on defense, it's naturally going to be a lot easier for opposing players to get their baskets. The Spurs not only allowed 62 points in the paint, but allowed the Chicago Bulls to leave San Antonio with a 139-124 win.
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was incredible tonight, finishing the game with a triple-double and a game-high +23 plus-minus. However, the most notable performance of the night came from a Bulls veteran who turned back the clock and gave a vintage performance reminiscent of his All-Star days in Orlando.
In 34 minutes of action, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic finished with 39 points, eight rebounds, and four assists while missing just two field goals from inside the arc.
With the multi-time All-Star continues to be shopped on the trade market, NBA fans reacted to his stellar performance across social media.
Via @CookedByWade: "why is he actually cooking this season"
Via @chisportsross: "HE IS TOO GOOD. HE IS THE BEST SHOOTING BIG MAN IN THE LEAGUE. FOUR FIRST ROUND PICKS OR THE BULLS DONT EVEN PICK UP THE PHONE."
Via @_SQBX: "do my eyes deceive me???"
Via @livingnthe90s: "A contender needs to pick Vuc up. Man has never been on a legit contender in his career"
Based on the reactions, fans are recognizing that Vucevic's performance today and overall this season is only increasing his potential trade stock for Chicago. With Vucevic recently turning 34, the Bulls will need to act before the deadline in order to get the most value they still can.
