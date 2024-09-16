Bulls News

NBA Fans React to Patrick Beverley's Controversial Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley made an interesting Giannis Antetokounmpo statement.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in basketball. Averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists last season, Antetokounmpo finished fourth in MVP voting. This was his sixth-straight top-five MVP finish and eighth-straight top-seven finish.

Antetokounmpo won back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, adding a Finals MVP award in 2021. Already an all-time great, Antetokounmpo is still just 29 years old.

During a recent episode of his Pat Bev podcast, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley did not place Antetokounmpo on his top-five power forwards list, claiming the Bucks star is more of a small forward.

“Greek freak not a four,” Beverley said. “He a three. Greek freak is a three… I put Greek in the same position I put [Victor Wembanyama], [LeBron James], [Kevin Durant]. Position-less basketball.”

NBA fans have been reacting to Beverley’s controversial statement.

Via @ByJeffPratt: “This man PLAYED with Giannis and still doesn’t know he’s a 4”

Via @spomuse: “Giannis?”

Via @Giannis_An344: “Bro said giannis plays SF”

Via @EverythingBuzzC: “Giannis a 3 but Lauri a 4”

Via @balexhoops: “giannis not a pf?? p5? Ju randle? pascal? i’m confused”

Beverley played with Antetokounmpo briefly on the Bucks, which was one of his seven NBA teams that also include the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers.

