NBA Fans React to Potential Bulls-Warriors Jonathan Kuminga Trade News

The Chicago Bulls could be adding a gamechanger from the Golden State Warriors

Farbod Esnaashari

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
While the Chicago Bulls didn't make the NBA playoffs this season, they definitely became a team to watch after the All-Star break. The team had a record of 17-10 after the break, spearheaded by fantastic play from both Coby White and Josh Giddey.

The Bulls could possibly trade big man Nikola Vucevic this offseason as he's been looking to play for a winning team, but one player who's been linked to joining Chicago has been Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Coincidentally, the two would be a fantastic trade for one another.

According to a report from Michael A. Scotto of Hoopshype, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two teams to monitor as potential sign-and-trade candidates for Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors fans seem to be torn about the latest report, with many wanting to keep him, but also understanding why they need to get rid of him.

"he gonna take off on a new team. sucks Gsw couldn’t fit him in," said one fan.

"Give us Wiggins or Coby White," said one Warriors fan in response to the news.

"bulls need to go all in here hes a great fit," said an excited Chicago Bulls fan.

Even though Jonathan Kuminga didn't receive a plethora of playing time to close the season, he still had some big moments in the NBA playoffs, specifically when he put up 30 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
The future of Jonathan Kuminga has been an elephant in the room conversation for Golden State all season, and the team is now in a situation where they have to answer it in the very near future.

