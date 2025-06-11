NBA Fans React To Potential Lakers Reunion For Lonzo Ball
The Los Angeles Lakers might have one of the best trios in the NBA with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves, but the supporting cast around them doesn't have the right pieces to complement them. It's clear this team needs more defense and a presence down low, as Lakers fans will look for the team to address that this offseason.
While making a move for someone like Nic Claxton or Daniel Gafford is something that should be top of mind for the Lakers, they still need to find stability at the point guard position. With Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball already pushing for his brother, LaMelo Ball, to move to the LA Clippers, The Athletic's Jovan Buha entertained the idea of a reunion in Los Angeles for Lonzo.
“I do, I think they would be. It’s just a matter of what his price is and you have to factor in his health and the history there… you can’t even pencil him in for 60 games," Buha said in response to a question about a reunion on his YouTube channel. Seeing this, fans began to go online and share their thoughts on a potential reunion with Lonzo.
"It would be nice though," one user said.
"Lonzo would be perfect, just gotta stay healthy," another user added.
"Gabe for Lonzo straight up 😵💫," a user suggested.
"If you could guarantee me Lonzo would be healthy I'd have Gabe Vincent and some seconds to Chicago before the sun go down," another user shared.
"I’m with it," a user said.
As can be seen by the reactions, some Lakers fans seem accepting of a possible reunion. The main concern with Lonzo continues to be health, but he's shown when he's on the floor that he can be a quality defender, playmaker, and even three-point shooter. However, the Bulls did extend him despite his injury struggles, so Chicago might not be willing to part ways just yet.
