NBA Fans React to Scottie Pippen's Heartfelt Derrick Rose Message
Derrick Rose was selected first overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA draft. From Chicago, Rose became a legend in the city when he won the 2011 NBA MVP award and led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals.
That 2010-11 season would be the last time in Rose’s NBA career he appeared in at least 70 games. Suffering an ACL injury the next season, Rose was never able to consistently stay on the court after that.
Announcing his retirement last week after 15 seasons in the NBA, Rose has been receiving messages from around the basketball world.
Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent a heartfelt message to Rose on Instagram:
“Derrick Rose—Chicago’s own, the MVP, the heart of the city. From the youngest MVP to one of the most resilient to ever lace ‘em up, you put on for the Bulls like a true legend. Your journey was never just about the highlights; it was about the heart, the hustle, and the way you bounced back every time. The game won’t be the same without you, D. Rose. Respect forever.”
Fans loved what Pippen wrote, and have been reacting in the comments.
Via betterdialkyle_: “That #1 gotta go up in them rafters”
Via fma209: “He’s a pros pro… hall of fame needs him”
Via sethfrantz09: “Pippen plz don't bring d rose makes me cry”
Via eryck_03: “This gave me chills”
Via m80x_0: “Bulls legend acknowledges bulls legend”
Via shaqebk: “Y’all my 2 favorite Chicago bulls”
Injuries robbed Rose of an even more incredible career than what he was able to put together. Still, the 2011 MVP made three All-Star teams and finished with career averages of 17.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds.
